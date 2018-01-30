Latest News
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Jiah Khan ‘suicide’: Court asks Suraj Pancholi’s lawyer about status of discharge plea

Jiah Khan ‘suicide’: Court asks Suraj Pancholi’s lawyer about status of discharge plea

Actor Suraj Pancholi's lawyer said that calling for a trial on an urgent basis, he would not press for a discharge application at the moment. The court has adjourned the matter for Tuesday and the prosecution is likely to file draft charges.

| Mumbai | Published: January 30, 2018 2:56 am
Related News

The sessions court on Monday asked Prashant Patil, the lawyer of actor Suraj Pancholi, about the status of his discharge application filed a year ago in connection with the alleged suicide of Jiah Khan.

Patil told the court that till date, the CBI has not filed a reply to the application. Patil also said that calling for a trial on an urgent basis, he would not press for a discharge application at the moment. The court has adjourned the matter for Tuesday and the prosecution is likely to file draft charges.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 29: Latest News