Jews in Mumbai bring in 5,778th new year

The Jewish community in Mumbai began prayers on Wednesday evening to bring in the Hebrew new year ‘Rosh Hashanah’. While usually the celebration is marked by two days of prayers, this year, the new year will be celebrated over three days — from Wednesday evening to Yom Kippur, or the ‘Day of Judgement’, on Friday evening. The essence of the Jewish new year is about prayer and pardon. This year’s Rosh Hashanah will mark the commencement of the 5,778th year of the Jewish calendar.

Maharashtra boasts of a thriving Jewish community. While Bene Israeli is a community of Jews whose ancestors are believed to have settled in India centuries ago, the Baghdadi Jews are of Iraqi origin whose ancestors settled in colonial India.

Yaakov Finkelstein, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, said, “The Rosh Hashanah symbolises a new beginning. I would like to wish Jews in India and across the globe a very happy new year.” On the first and the second day of Rosh Hashanah, local Jews, both Bene Israel and Baghdadi, will be joined by Jewish expatriates at the synagogues. The mornings are marked by the sound of the Shofar or the ram’s horn, which is considered auspicious.

Traditionally the new year is ringed in with a family meal with apple and honey, which is symbolic of a sweet year ahead. Greetings of Shana Tovah U Metukah roughly translated as ‘Wish you a good and sweet year’ are exchanged.

In Mumbai and Thane, new year prayers will be conducted in synagogues, including the Chabad House in Mumbai, which will conduct special services. “On this new year, I am hopeful of progress in the relationship between India and Israel. The two countries have the potential to collaborate on several fronts,” said Finkelstein.

