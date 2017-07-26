Jeweller’s staffer held for stealing gold worth Rs 40 lakh

The accused is in police custody till Wednesday. (Representational Photo) The accused is in police custody till Wednesday. (Representational Photo)

THE DAHISAR police arrested a 20-year-old man who allegedly fled with Rs 40 lakh worth jewellery belonging to a jeweller last month. The accused, Rehmatullah Midda, who was an employee at the jeweller’s warehouse, had fled with gold jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh on July 13 and was eventually arrested from West Bengal. The stolen jewellery was recovered by the police from the house of a relative.

The jeweller had approached the police earlier this month stating that Midda, who had collected gold worth Rs 40 lakh from a person in Vijaywada on the jeweller’s behalf, had fled with it. An FIR was registered and the zonal deputy commissioner Vinay Kumar Rathod formed a team to track down the accused.

The police tracked Midda to West Bengal. A team from Dahisar police reached the place and arrested Midda. Initially, he claimed that he was not involved. He later confessed and told the police that he had kept the jewellery with a relative. The police recovered the jewellery. The accused is in police custody till Wednesday.

