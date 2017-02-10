Jeweller asked accomplice to kill him, but he backed out: Mumbai Police

Officers probing the death of a Kerala-based jeweller, who allegedly killed himself for insurance money, Thursday said the original plan was that an accomplice of the jeweller would slit his throat, but had to be changed after the accomplice developed cold feet. According to the police, Riyaz Mohammad has told them he was fleeing S Satish’s room when he decided to kill himself, and asked Riyaz to make it look like murder.

Satish wanted to kill himself to claim insurance money, as he had a debt burden running into crores of rupees, the police have claimed. His body was found hanging from a fan in his lodge room on January 14.

Satish had paid the accused — Riyaz and one Sarvanana — Rs 5 lakh to murder him so that his family could get the insurance amount. Had he committed suicide, the family wouldn’t get the insurance money, according to rules. “As per the plan, Riyaz was to hit Satish on the head with a stone and then slit his throat. Riyaz came with Satish from Kerala for this. At the last moment, however, Riyaz panicked and told Satish he could not kill him. He then tried to escape from the room,” an officer said.

At this point, Riyaz told the police, Satish said he would kill himself but Riyaz should take his bag and lock the door from outside. “This would give the impression that someone had murdered him. Satish then slit his wrist, switched off the fan in his room and hanged himself. The story is hard-to-believe, but we found blood spots on the switch and the ceiling from where he hanged himself,” the officer said.