Jayant Sinha conducts aerial survey of Navi Mumbai International Airport site

UNION MINISTER of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha conducted an aerial survey of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) site Wednesday during his visit to Mumbai. During his tour, he reviewed the progress of work and promised speedy redressal on issues delaying the project.

On Wednesday, Sinha visited TajSATS office — the catering service of the national carrier Air India — for a review. Later, he conducted a heli-survey of the NMIA site followed by a tour of the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the nodal agency for the airport project.

“Sinha conducted a helicopter survey of the airport to identify obstacles around the area. He later reviewed the status of works and got an update on clearances required for completing the work at the central level. He guaranteed quick redressal of the problems,” a senior CIDCO official said.

The airport awaits a stage II environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), which would allow the agency to begin work on the construction. Other technical clearances for constructing high voltage line and making steel overbridges are also awaited.

“Sinha asked us to list roadblocks stalling the project. For the environmental clearances, the minister assured he would discuss them in detail with MoEF at Delhi. He assured us full support in redressing issues which need clearance at the national level,” the official added.

Sinha also took feedback on rehabilitation works. “We assured the minister of a smooth process of rehabilitation. He has been assured speedy completion of rehabilitation of project affected families at the respective plots allotted,” Mohan Ninawe, CIDCO spokesperson said.

Sinha also met officials of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) that operates Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. In his meet with Air India officials, he reviewed amenities on board the carrier’s flights.

“Reviewed amenities on board and discussed aspects that could change the quality to improve overall ambiance and food. Reviewed AI food and catering services,” Sinha tweeted later.

