‘Pawar will play a key role in bringing national, regional parties together against BJP in 2019’

What are the challenges now for the NCP, keeping in mind the current political scenario and polls in 2019?

My foremost task is to put an organisational structure in place, complete with taluka and district presidents and workers across 91,400 booths in Maharashtra. In the past, we never gave so much importance to structural politics. I know it is a huge exercise but I intend to complete it by the end of June and July. Since we have our base at the grassroots, efforts would be to cultivate the generation-next leadership. My focus will be to build the organisation on principles and development-based politics. In talukas and district karyakarinis (committees), we will make it compulsory to give representation to individuals from all caste, communities and religion — ST/SC/OBC/Minorities. The organisation-building exercise is long term and not confined to just one poll, 2019. I hope the extensive constituency tours and interaction will help in confidence building among the workers.

How do you plan to address the image of the party considering that in the past it had been hit by allegations of corruption against some leaders?

Unfortunately, there were charges levelled against a few of our leaders to damage the party. But in the last four years of the BJP government at the Centre and three and a half years in Maharashtra, not a single charge has been proved. I am sure people will realise and judge us rightly.

What are the lessons learnt from Karnataka?

We believe the Congress and JD(S) should have contested together as pre-poll alliance partners. It would have helped them corner 135 to 150 seats. It would have isolated the BJP.

Will Congress, NCP have a pre-poll tie-up in Maharashtra?

If we have to go for a pre-poll alliance, the tie-up should be as early as possible. The NCP has always taken the initiative. But the Congress often gets the green signal at the last minute from their high command. Eventually, we tie up after major delays. It does not work effectively.

How will the year-long silent rallies leading to Maratha and Dalit polarisation impact state politics and polls in 2019?

I don’t believe polarisation is an issue. Yes, overall, there is unrest within Dalits, OBCs, dhangars, Marathas against the BJP government for not addressing their concerns and demands for reservation. They all feel promises made by the government have remained unfulfilled. They have realised the government is not committed and there is a difference between their words and deeds. Incidents like Bhima-Koregaon often make people suspect about BJP’s division politics.

How would you describe the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance?

The Shiv Sena has no say in the government. Why are they in the government? The Sena’s Industry Minister Subash Desai declares in public he would not allow the oil refinery project at Nanar (Konkan). A few hours later, Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) says minister has no right to cancel. This is a big joke. Secondly, there were several instances of huge differences when Sena should have actually walked out of the government. People are wondering why Uddhav Thackerayji, even after criticising the government, continues to give support to the BJP. People will not like this and it will affect Sena. Had it been Bal Thackeray, he would have left the government by now. People expected the same from Uddhav Thackeray but realised they have been proven wrong. After all, it’s an internal matter between the Sena and BJP.

Do you foresee realignment of political forces ahead of the 2019 polls in state?

Yes. Majority of political parties across the country and state are turning against the BJP. We are already in talks with some of them. Even alliance partners who are in NDA are not happy with the BJP government and they will explore alternatives. Chandrababu Naidu has quit the NDA.

What will be the role of Sharad Pawar in 2019 polls?

Sharad Pawarji will play a significant role in bringing all the national and regional parties across the state together on a common platform. Given his political experience and personal rapport and command, he will take the centrestage in rallying all anti-BJP forces together. Apart from those in the UPA, even allies supporting the NDA are likely to drift away as they fear the BJP will finish them. A case in point is the Akali Dal. Chandrababu Naidu has already distanced himself from the NDA. The Shiv Sena is unhappy.

Are you totally ruling out a covert or overt alliance with the BJP in 2019?

There is no question of any electoral alliance with the BJP. We are very clear about our secular credentials.

How would you explain the unsolicited support given to BJP post 2014 assembly polls in Maharashtra?

We were never into any alliance. But the verbal support was a ploy to create a wedge between Shiv Sena and BJP partnership. We succeeded in sowing the seeds of distrust. In spite of their coalition government, the Shiv Sena always doubts the BJP.

As the former finance minister how would you explain the financial position of Maharashtra?

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are always in election mode. As a result the administration has suffered. Rising debt is not an issue provided the borrowings are for creating assets and not running the administration. Secondly, none of their 100 projects which have been announced can meet the 2019 deadline. Instead of a complete loan waiver, so far only Rs 14,000 to Rs 18,000 crore have been disbursed to farmers. Moreover. I feel they will provide symbolic grants in the name of seventh pay commission to please the workers ahead of the polls.

What is the scenario in Maharashtra in terms of industry and investment?

The PM had promised two crore jobs every year. If we talk in the context of Maharashtra, the total jobs here should have been 60 lakh in last three and a half years. The government boasted of Make In India investments of Rs 8 lakh crore or Magnetic Maharashtra promising Rs 12.50 lakh crore investments. But we feel everything has remained on paper.

