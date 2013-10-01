Jaws down Masters in thriller

India No. 9 Faisal Khan snatched a thrilling decider to lead Khar Gymkhana Jaws to a nail-biting 3-2 win over Malabar Hill Club Masters for a pre-quarter-finals berth,in the BSAM World Zoroastrian Organisation Trust Mumbai Snooker League 2013,at the Dadar Parsee Colony Gymkhana.

Khan,who has qualified for the Indian Open World Snooker tournament to be held in Delhi, overcame former state champion Manav Panchal in the deciding fifth singles tie,while avenging his defeat in the third singles tie where Panchal gave Masters a 2-1 lead.

Pawan Kohli snatched the crucial fourth singles tie to draw level and keep the hopes of Jaws alive before Khan,playing with a +10 handicap,returned to beat Panchal 83-69.

In the decider,Panchal,playing with a handicap of +10,led 50-10 before Khan fired a break of 41 to lead by a point. Panchal had an easy green in the centre pocket and tried to pot hard to position for the brown. He endured an unfortunate in-off and Khan seized the opportunity to pot from green to blue. Khan needed only the pink and two safety shots and sealed the issue with the pink to set up their next match with Dadar Parsee Colony Gymkhana Matka Kings.

In another tie,MIG Feathers cruised past Dadar Club Cubs 3-0 to set up a last 16 clash with Bombay Gymkhana Wizards.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App