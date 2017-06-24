Jat agitation affects Western Railway train services

As many as 22 long distance trains were diverted, while four were cancelled or terminated for a short period on the Western Railway due to an agitation by the Jat community between Dhaurmui Jaghina and Jajan Patti stations between Mathura and Bharatpur sections on Friday. Also, services will remain suspended between Dombivli and Kalyan sections Sunday as the Central Railway (CR) plans to undertake construction work of a road overbridge at Thakurli station.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App