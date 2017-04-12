Jalyukta Shivar: Guardian ministers told to speed up work

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed the guardian ministers to review the ongoing Jalyukta Shivar works and ensure their completion in the next two months ahead of the monsoon.

While acknowledging that almost two-lakh works have been completed in the first and second phase with an expenditure of Rs 3,500 crore, creating a potential to irrigate 15 lakh hectares of land, the government believes the incomplete works should be speeded up before monsoon.

This would help farmers with additional water storage structures during the monsoon. Almost 11,000 villages have become drought-free in the last two years.

