Jagannath Sunkersett Road: Tribute to man who put city on railway map

Jagannath Sunkersett Road, which stretches from Metro Cinema near Marine Lines till Nana Chowk, was named after the ‘Chief Architect of Mumbai’ Jagannath Sunkersett, who is credited with bringing the railways to Mumbai. “He has left his mark everywhere in Mumbai and beyond,” says Surendra Sunkersett (84), the great-grandson of Jagannath, who lived in the 19th century. Jagannath was a wealthy trader of spices and Persian carpets who invested heavily in Mumbai, becoming the city’s leading philanthropist and earning the title ‘Chief Architect’ of the city.

The road named after his was earlier called Palav Road, but was renamed after Independence because Sunkerett’s bungalow was located on this road. “The bungalow has now given way to a multi-storey building,” said Surendra. Alongwith Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy, Sunkerett helped set up the Indian Railway Association, which was later incorporated into the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, now the Central Railway. “His bust is located at Victoria Terminus, which is now known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus,” says Surendra. Surendra recounted how ‘Nana’, as Jagannath was fondly called, sat with the motorman in the front when the first train travelled between Bori Bunder (erstwhile Victoria Terminus) and Thane in April 1853.

“Several people were against the establishment of the railways as they considered it evil,” explains Surendra, who is now rallying for naming the Mumbai Central station junction after his great-grandfather. “Before this, we had suggested naming Victoria Terminus after him but we did not succeed,” he adds. “Jagannath Sunkersett led the first train from Mumbai to Thane, which took approximately 45 minutes. The Railway’s first office was situated on Nana’s premises. As a mark of respect, the British colonial government erected his bust on the arch of the Victoria Terminus building”, said Arvind Ganacharya, a former head of the history department at Mumbai University, Jagannath also made efforts to promote the education of girls.

“He started educating girls in his own verandah. All the women in our household were educated despite strong opposition to educating women then. Slowly, his efforts paid off and more girls started turning up at our home. The classes had to be shifted from the verandah to the compound,” says Surendra. Jagannath contributed funds to the girl’s school started by the Student’s Literary and Scientific Society. He started the Kamalabhai High School in Girgaumof which his great-grandson Surendra is now a trustee, almost 100 years ago

He was also one of the founders of Elphinstone Educational Society. “We have a primary school in Girgaum also. The schools in this area were started to educate the fishing community. He started seven or eight schools in different languages across Mumbai,” said Surendra. Besides schools, the Sunkersett family also created gardens in Mumbai. They also own a crematorium along this stretch near the Marine Lines Station, and another one in Walkeshwar.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has allotted land on Antop Hill for the establishment of a memorial to him. “We are collecting funds for the memorial,” says Surendra, adding that it will be constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore and will be dedicated to promoting education and languages.

However, Surendra rues that his great-grandather’s contributions have not been given their due. “On his death anniversary on July 31, people gathered from everywhere in Maharashtra to pay their respects to him. But otherwise, his contributions have gone behind a screen,” says Surendra.

