Jackal falls into pit at Vikhroli, rescued

A two-year-old male golden jackal that fell into a pit in Vikhroli was rescued and taken to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Wednesday night. Foresters said the animal probably got separated from its pack and strayed into a housing society in Vikhroli, adjacent to the mangroves along the Eastern Express Highway. N Vasudevan, the chief conservator of forests (mangrove cell), said jackals are commonly sighted in the mangrove patches of both the western and eastern suburbs of the city.

“The jackal had run into the premises of the Godrej staff quarters and faced several residents, who tried scare it away. The distressed and traumatised animal fell into a deep pit where it suffered a few injuries and couldn’t get out,” said Pawan Sharma, founder of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), who had received a call from the locals about the jackal. Animal activists rescued the jackal around 8.15 pm and placed it in a fiber cage.

Dr Shailesh Pethe, a veterinary officer, SGNP, said the jackal was around two years old. “It is weak and malnourished. It has a wound on the right shoulder and is being treated. Later,it will be released,” he said.

Recently, a watchman in the same area had claimed he was bitten by a fox while on duty. The forest department suspect that the “fox” was a jackal. “Jackals are usually spotted around sewage treatment plants. There is no official count on the number of jackals in the city. The description of the animal that attacked the watchman and the rescued animal are different. Hence, the attacking animal is still unidentified,” said S Kank, the range officer.

Vasudevan said: “Jackals feed on the garbage in the mangrove but they mainly prey on chicken. We are trying to find out if people stray too far into the mangroves or leave behind food that attracts such animals. Camera traps are being set up along the mangrove patches of Vikhroli.”

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now