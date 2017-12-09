J Dey murder: Special hearing with US-based witness deferred due to ‘technical issue’

Dey, a senior crime journalist, was shot dead by four assailants near his residence in Powai on June 11, 2011. Dey, a senior crime journalist, was shot dead by four assailants near his residence in Powai on June 11, 2011.

A VIDEO deposition with a US-based forensic expert before the special court in the J Dey murder case had to be deferred on Friday after connection could not be established. Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation had sought to examine Dr Edward Burns as a prosecution witness.Burns is to depose in connection with the CCTV footage recovered from the spot where Dey was shot dead in Powai.

The prosecution had claimed that the CCTV footage showing the licence plates on the bikes allegedly used by the accused matched with the bikes seized by the police after the murder. Due to the difference in time zones between India and the US, the special court in the Mumbai sessions court had directed that special arrangement be made

to conduct the video conference. The court had directed that the hearing be scheduled at 9 am, two hours before the usual court hours.

Such a special hearing in court was previously conducted in 2016 during the deposition of David Headley, who was made an approver in the November 26, 2008 terror attack case against Zabiuddin Ansari. On Friday, technical experts at the sessions court attempted to connect with the Skype account of the witness in the US. The special courtroom where the murder trial was to be conducted with its videolink to connect accused gangster Chhota Rajan, lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi, via video conference could not be used due to roof leakage in the past week. After shifting the accused to another courtroom, Special Judge S S Adkar, special public prosecutor, defence advocates as well as CBI and court officials were eventually taken to a computer room in the sessions court for the video deposition.

After failed attempts for over an hour, the court decided to adjourn the hearing due to the technical issue. Special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat submitted to the court that the prosecution will make a statement on whether it wants to examine the witness. The hearing has been adjourned till December 13. Dey, a senior crime journalist, was shot dead by four assailants near his residence in Powai on June 11, 2011.

The CBI claims that the killing was allegedly ordered by gangster Chhota Rajan over Dey’s proposed books and articles that the gangster felt showed him in poor light.

