J Dey murder: Prosecution seeks to examine US-based expert

Journalist J Dey (File) Journalist J Dey (File)

In the murder case of journalist J Dey, the CBI has sought for the examination of a US-based expert as a prosecution witness. On Monday, special public prosecutor, Pradeep Gharat, filed an application seeking permission from the court to examine Edward Burns, a forensic expert, who had submitted a report to the Mumbai police which is a part of its chargesheet filed in 2011.

Gharat said the Mumbai police had procured CCTV footage of the bikes on which the alleged shooters had come to shoot at Dey in Powai. “The footage along with photographs of the bikes seized from the accused were sent to the US for analysis. I have sought for the examination of the expert as a witness since he had submitted the report part of the chargesheet stating the similarity between the footage and the photographs,” he said.

He said the application seeks for the deposition on video-conference. The special CBI court has directed the defence advocates to file their replies on the plea. Dey, a journalist with city tabloid, Mid-Day, was shot dead on June 11, 2011 in Powai allegedly on the orders of gangster Chhota Rajan.

