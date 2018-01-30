J Dey murder: Court records Chhota Rajan’s statement over video link

A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday recorded the statement of gangster Chhota Rajan in connection with the murder of senior journalist J Dey, who was shot dead in 2011 by four unidentified gunmen. Rajan told the court that he did not know anything about Dey’s murder. He also said that after he stopped working with gangster Dawood Ibrahim, he was implicated in many cases. Judge Sameer S Adkar recorded Rajan’s statement under Section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code via video conference, as he is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

When asked by the judge what his occupation was, Rajan said he was a businessman in Australia. He also said that he was arrested in Bali and deported. He told the court that the statement given by a TV journalist, who said Rajan had called him saying he received details about Dey from another journalist, was incorrect. Rajan also told the court that he was associated with Ibrahim till 1993, and after he left the group, there were many cases filed against him by the Mumbai Police.

Rajan was accompanied by his lawyer Anshuman Sinha in Delhi, while another lawyer of his, Hasnain Kazi, was present in the Mumbai court. The prosecution is likely to begin its final arguments in the case Wednesday. Dey was shot dead by four unidentified gunmen near his house at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, in 2011. The CBI claims the murder was ordered by Rajan because of Dey’s proposed books and some articles, which, the gangster allegedly felt, showed him in poor light.

