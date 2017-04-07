J Dey murder case: Witness, a senior journalist, declared hostile

In the J Dey murder case, a senior journalist was declared hostile Thursday by the prosecution, who claimed he denied most of his statements given to the police. While the TV journalist had earlier told the CBI that in an interview given by Chhota Rajan, the gangster had claimed he would not spare Dawood Ibrahim as he was enemy, when the prosecution put forth this, it was denied by the journalist.

The journalist’s statement had also details of a meeting between accused Vinod Asrani, Dey and him on May 27, 2011. While in his earlier statement he had told investigators that Dey was suspicious at being called by Asrani to Mulund since they usually met at Chembur, he denied the same during cross-examination by special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat. The journalist also denied that he had seen two persons on the footpath outside the bar they met at. The CBI had claimed these men had been there to identify Dey. Gharat said the journalist told the court that he could not hear anything spoken between Dey and Asrani that night. Dey was shot dead on June 11, 2011 with the CBI claiming the murder took place at the behest of Chhota Rajan.

