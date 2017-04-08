J Dey murder case: Police officer deposes as witness, recognises voice of ‘Chhota Rajan’ on intercepted call

A police officer deposing before the special court hearing the J Dey murder case here identified the purported voice of gangster Chhota Rajan from an intercepted call made days after the crime was committed in 2011. The officer said he was working on “X project” in 2011 where he was in charge of requisitions to seek interception of calls.

On August 2, 2011, he told the court, he put forth a proposal before the then additional commissioner of police (crime), Deven Bharti, regarding intercepting a phone number. It was forwarded to the joint commissioner of police and the commissioner of police and finally to the additional chief secretary (home) for approval. After the permission was granted on August 4, 2011, a call was recorded the same day at 2.20 pm in which Rajan was allegedly interacting with Manoj, a relative of accused Vinod Asrani.

The police officer said he recognised it was Rajan’s voice since he had worked on the “X project” for many years and heard many conversations involving the gangster. In the intercepted call, the officer said, Rajan and Manoj spoke about the health of Asrani and then went on to discuss Dey. He said Rajan had also referred to the name of journalist Jigna Vora, without elaborating further on the exact reference in their conversation. “Chhota Rajan also made a reference that he was called to London and Philippines by Dey,” said the officer. He said he informed the investigating officer about the conversation and recorded it on a CD. The officer recognised copies of the CD produced before the court and also identified Rajan’s voice when it was played in the courtroom.

According to the CBI, Dey was shot dead on June 11, 2011 at the behest of Rajan. Lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, Rajan is produced via a video-link before the special court in Mumbai. On Friday, however, Rajan was not present.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now