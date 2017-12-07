J-Dey murder case: Absconding accused nabbed in Dubai, CBI seeks to extradite him

Journalist Dey (File) Journalist Dey (File)

RAVI RATTESAR, an absconding accused in the J Dey murder case, has been traced to Dubai. The CBI has told the special court hearing the murder case that Rattesar is currently in custody of the Dubai authorities. In an application filed before the special court over a week ago, the CBI has submitted that it wants to take Rattesar’s custody and extradite him to India for the trial.

An officer said Rattesar was apprehended in Dubai after a proclamation notice was issued against him. The CBI has sought permission from the court for the extradition process to bring Rattesar for the trial. “The procedure to extradite him has been initiated. We are in the process of sending the necessary documents, including the chargesheet, to Dubai to seek his custody,” said the official. Special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat confirmed that the application had been made before the special court.

According to the chargesheet filed by the CBI in August last year, Rattesar had arranged for “adequate numbers” of SIM cards with international roaming facility from abroad and provided them to those who were part of the murder conspiracy through accused Paulson Palitara. The CBI had claimed it was through these numbers that gangster Chhota Rajan connected with the others.

Rattesar was earlier named as a witness in the case but the CBI claimed to have evidence pointing towards his involvement in the murder conspiracy. Named as an absconding accused, Rattesar has been booked under charges including sections 302 (murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Dey, a senior crime journalist, was shot dead by four assailants near his residence in Powai on June 11, 2011. The CBI claims that the killing was allegedly ordered by gangster Chhota Rajan over Dey’s proposed books and articles that the gangster felt showed him in poor light. The CBI claimed in its chargesheet that Rajan and others involved in the murder contacted each other through these SIM cards. The final instructions given to the shooter to carry on the assault was communicated by Rajan through them, said the chargesheet.

After Rajan’s arrest in 2015, the court chargesheeted him for the offence naming Rattesar as an absconding accused. The trial, attended by Rajan via video-conference from Tihar jail in Delhi where he is lodged, is currently at the stage of examination of witnesses.

