Ivory Coast national arrested with cocaine worth Rs 3.5 lakh

An Ivory Coast national was arrested in Juhu on Monday in possession of 70 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 3.5 lakh. According to the police, accused Yao Aime Ivorienne (28) was arrested in Birla Lane, which leads to Juhu Beach, after they received information that a drug peddler would arrive there.

Sunil Ghosalkar, senior inspector, Juhu police station, said that the police are on the lookout for a Nigerain man who they suspect supplied the cocaine.

