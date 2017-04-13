Issue demolition notices to 417 buildings, Bombay HC tells DGCA

The HC Wednesday directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to expedite issuing demolition notices to 417 structures violating height norms near the Mumbai airport. The court said the notices must be issued within two months. A division bench of Justices V M Kanade and C V Bhadang was hearing a petition by Yeshwant Shenoy, who alleged tall structures in the vicinity of the airport and in the flightpath, pose a threat to safety and security. The court was informed by the AAI that, as per surveys in 2010-11 and 2015-16, 417 structures were found to be violating height norms. “Builders are rampantly violating the norms posing danger to people living in the vicinity of the airport. The builders are not being held responsible,” Shenoy said.

The advocate for the airport told the court they had pointed out the violations to the DGCA, and sought directions to initiate sending of demolition notices to building owners and the collector.

Justice Kanade said, “DGCA should take this up on an urgent basis and ruthlessly implement the same as it is a matter of safety of airplanes, lives of people travelling in them and those people living in the vicinity of the airport.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now