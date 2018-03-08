Issuance of fitness certificates to new vehicles by transport dept: Bombay HC expresses displeasure over state’s non-compliance

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the state government’s non compliance related to issuance of fitness certificates to new vehicles by the transport department and threatened to issue contempt notice against the chief secretary in this regard. “The court may pass any number of orders. The state will not abide by it. This is the impression that the public gets. This is contemptuous. We will issue contempt notice against the chief secretary,” said Justice A S Oka.

A bench was hearing a PIL filed by Shrikant Karve, an RTI activist from Pune, alleging that officials at several regional transport offices in the state had been granting fitness or registration certificates to private, as well as transport vehicles, without subjecting those to mandatory fitness tests. The state government filed an affidavit stating that the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, does not require the transport department to issue a separate fitness certificate to new vehicles since the mandatory checks are already conducted by manufacturers. The state government’s lawyer, Abhinandan Vagyani, further informed the court that the transport department had a checklist that it followed before allowing registration of the vehicle.

The court was, however, not happy with the checklist. “The checklist is misleading. It will lead to officers granting registration without carrying out checks,” said the court. “The stand taken by the state is a breach of previous orders and provides freedom to officers to bypass rules,” it added.

The bench also questioned whose responsibility it would be if a vehicle met with an accident. “The checklist overlooks all other rules,” said the court adding that the state government should consider instances like the accident in Kolhapur in December 2017 in which people died as the emergency door of the vehicle was sealed. The state government will now file another affidavit in the matter.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App