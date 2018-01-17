Israeli filmmaker making documentary on Mumbai Jews

Oren Rosenfeld in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) Oren Rosenfeld in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

Accompanying 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg on his three-day trip to Mumbai is Jewish filmmaker and producer Oren Rosenfeld, who is making a documentary on the city’s Jewish community. A significant part of his documentary focuses on 26/11 terror attack survivor Moshe, his nanny Sandra Samuel and the attack itself, which killed 166 people in Mumbai in 2008.

Rosenfeld has been shooting for the film for the past three years, and it is expected to be completed by the end of 2018. He will be filming in Mumbai till January 27, before flying back to Israel. Rosenfeld came across Chabad House, a Jewish community centre, while tracing entrepreneur Eddna Samuel, who organised a function to mark the anniversary of the 2008 attack.

“At least 33,000 immigrants from India live in Israel. Many of them keep travelling back to India for functions, weddings and to maintain close ties with loved ones living in India. I have seen Jews who have migrated from other countries as well, but they do not return to their countries (of origin),” Rosenfeld said.

Rosenfeld travelled with Moshe and his family early morning on Tuesday to reach Mumbai. “I could see Moshe’s excitement, he kept smiling through the journey,” he said. In his film, Rosenfeld features Moshe’s escape from Nariman House as a two-year-old, when his nanny rescued him even as the building was under siege.

Rosenfeld said the fact that Nariman House still remains open, though a total shutdown was contemplated after the 26/11 attacks, is symbolic proof that “terror does not win”. He is the founder of Holy Land Productions, which has produced content for the History Channel, the BBC and National Geographic Channel.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App