Israel seeks to attract Bollywood

When Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets top stars of the Hindi film industry, production houses and filmmakers at the ‘Shalom Bollywood’ event in Mumbai, he will invite them to work in Israel. The event, which will be attended by Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar, among others, will be a forum for Netanyahu to convince Indians that Israel is a good place for Bollywood to shoot movies, said Yaakov Finkelstein, Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai. “It is an important economical meet as well — we will invite Bollywood to come to Israel and provide incentives to work there. Dharma Production is already shooting a movie — Drive — in Tel Aviv. We want many more to follow,” said Finkelstein.

As a further step in the Indo-Israel cooperation in cultural and industrial relations, Bollywood can enjoy unique shooting locations in Israel, he said. In India on a six-day visit, the Israeli Prime Minister and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to sign a series of agreements in New Delhi.

On the final leg of his visit, Netanyahu will visit Mumbai where he will meet the heads of major Indian businesses and companies for a power breakfast. “The relationship between Israel and India is going very well but there is always room for more. We hope with another meeting between Narendra Modi and our Prime Minister, there will be better ease for businessmen to conduct businesses between both countries,” Finkelstein told The Indian Express.

He added that Netanyahu would pay his respects to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at Chabad House and at the Taj Mahal Hotel. “The museum at the Chabad House will be a memorial for all victims of 26/11, not just the Jewish victims who died. Its announcement will be made by the Chabad House during the Prime Minister’s visit to Mumbai. The purpose of this museum is to show that there is light at the end of the great darkness of terror,” Finkelstein said. Moshe Holtzberg, the son of Chabad House Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg — both were slain in the attacks — will also be visiting the location for the first time. “His visit will show how life goes on despite terror attacks,” he added.

The Chabad House will be converted into a living memorial by Jewish organisation Chabad-Lubavitch. An Israeli designer has been roped in to design the memorial. The memorial will include the fifth floor apartment where the Holtzbergs lived, as well as the sites where the killings happened. The fourth floor will house a museum.

The terrace of the Nariman House will be turned into a garden where names of all the victims will be engraved.

Asked if the diplomatic visit is expected to give a boost to tourism, Finkelstein said Israeli youth visit India, live in hostels and study at universities here. “Several have Jewish roots here. Even Indians, once they see Bollywood scenes shot in Israel, would want to visit our country. We are also promoting tourism through our tourist department. Now we have direct flights to Israel. These factors will help. Many Israelis used to come to understand traditional medical treatment in India. It is good to have government-to-government relationship, but we also want people-to-people connection,” the consul-general said.

