IRS scam: Mobile game makers in China helped convert US gift cards to cash, says Mumbai Police

MOBILE GAMES are at the centre of the route that money from US-based gift cards took to find its way to India after fraudsters from the city, claiming to be calling from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), duped US nationals. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s Unit 3 had carried out raids on two call centres in Goregaon and Malad on November 1 and arrested 14 persons. Following more arrests, including that of two masterminds a fortnight ago, the police have found how underground game manufacturers in China were used to convert US gift cards to cash. So far, the police have made 21 arrests in the case.

Explaining the modus operandi, an officer said mobile game manufacturers in China would get 15 per cent of the cost of the game per download. The rest would go to the mobile store through which the game was purchased. These manufacturers wanted maximum sales and the underground game companies in China had an arrangement with the middlemen — Indians in China — who were also part of the IRS scam.

The game manufacturers would buy the gift cards from middlemen, purchase the games and download them on their phones. “The manufacturers would get 15 per cent as usual. The rest of the money would be given to the middlemen. One or two middlemen would keep nearly 10 per cent each and around 60 per cent would be laundered back to India and distributed among the accused,” an officer said.

The officer added that the last two persons arrested in the case — Kalapi Bhagat (42) and Sagar Patel (28) — were leading the operation in India and were in touch with the accused in China and the US.

“The duo would get 60 per cent of the cash from China following which they kept their share and passed it down to the others,” an officer said. So far, the police have made 21 arrests, including Patel. An officer said it is suspected that the same modus operandi was adopted by the accused in another call centre fraud at Mira Road and Bhayander. “As far as working at the top level is concerned, most of the accused have been arrested. We are currently in the process of preparing the chargesheet, which will be filed soon,” the officer added.

On November 1, the Mumbai crime branch conducted raids on two call centres operating out of Goregaon and Malad. The police found that the accused would make phone calls to US nationals claiming to be calling from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The accused would tell the victims that they have overdue tax amount to be paid and legal action will follow if the money is not paid. The callers would then “settle” for a lesser sum and collect payments through gift cards. These gift card numbers would then be passed on to Bhagat and Patel who would pass those on to their contacts in China and get 60 per cent from it back in cash.

