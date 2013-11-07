IPL betting scam: Crime branch shares evidence with probe panel

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday met the Supreme Court-appointed committee which is investigating the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting-fixing scam. During a two hour session at the Taj Mahal Hotel in south Mumbai,the Crime Branch officials shared evidence against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team principal Gurunath Meiyappan.

The committee,headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Mukul Mudgal,was recently appointed after the Cricket Association of Bihar filed a petition against the BCCI absolving Meiyappan and CSK team owners in the scam. The committee is focusing on the allegations against Meiyappan as well as players of Rajasthan Royals.

On Wednesday morning,Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Himanshu Roy,Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Niket Kaushik,and officers of the Crime Branchs Property Cell met the committee.

We had prepared a presentation,which began by establishing that Meiyappan,in his capacity as Team Principal,was in a position to pass on insider information to Virendra Singh Randhawa alias Vindoo Dara Singh. The presentation moved on to the various instances where he passed on the information and even placed bets,including one against his own team, said a senior Crime Branch official.

The Crime Branch had also obtained the trial courts permission to show the committee the evidence seized from Meiyappans residence and yacht before and after his arrest,as well as a copy of their chargesheet and the transcripts of intercepted cellular conversations between Meiyappan and Vindoo,and subsequently between Vindoo and bookies like Sanjay and Pawan Jaipur. The police also touched upon the role of Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf,who has been made a wanted accused in the Crime Branchs chargesheet. A second session with the committee is expected to be held in December,sources said.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

