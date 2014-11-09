Int’l fliers could catch their connecting domestic flight from T2 by next July

Passenger traffic at the international terminal has seen a 20% increase in the last two months. At the domestic terminal, almost 24 % increase has been recorded. (File Photo)

To manage air traffic, Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) officials are in talks with airlines to transfer up to 70 per cent domestic traffic from the Santacruz domestic terminal to the Sahar international terminal by next July International fliers could then be able to catch their connecting domestic flights at the T2 terminal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

“We are in talks with airlines, especially those with international operations, to shift their domestic operations to Sahar T2 terminal by July, 2015. This will reduce the time taken by passengers in going from the domestic to the international terminal while taking connecting flights,” said Charudutta Deshmukh, director urban planning, MIAL. He was speaking at an event to commemorate the110th birth anniversary of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata organised by the Tata Memorial Trust.

At present, only Air India’s connecting domestic flights operate out of T2 at Sahar and the other domestic flights operate out of the Santacruz airport terminal.

In an attempt to increase its operational efficiency, MIAL also wishes to have 58 Air Traffic Movements (ATM) per hour. At present, the airport could handle up to 48 ATMs per hours, stated Jayant Dasgupta, General Manager (Air Traffic Management), Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

“We already have the technology and the air traffic control (ATC) is equipped to handle more flights. We just need a slight change in the rules to reduce the time between aircraft take offs and landing. We have asked the Airport Authority of India to declare the Mumbai airport as equipped with an ATM per hour of 48,” said Deshmukh.

He added that passenger traffic at the international terminal has seen a 20 per cent increase in the last two months, while at the domestic terminal, almost 24 per cent increase has been recorded.

The new ATC tower coupled with the airside upgradation with addition of new taxiways and rapid-exit taxiways had helped reduce the Runway Occupancy Time (ROT) and increase the ATMs per hour from 44, a year ago, to 48 ATMs per hour, Deshmukh said. The airport now has five rapid-exit taxiways and MIAL plans to add one more next year.

Deshmukh also enlisted redevelopment of the cargo complex at Sahar, development of Metro line 3 and three Metro stations within the airport as part of MIAL’s future projects for the Mumbai airport.

