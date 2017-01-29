Interview: It was my bad luck that on 26/11, I was given charge of the control room, says Rakesh Maria

Rakesh Maria Rakesh Maria

As a student, Rakesh Maria read ‘A Marshall For Lawless’, a novel featuring John Glyde, a gun-slinging law enforcer in a town named Lawless, set in the American wild west. By the time the young Maria turned the last page, he knew he would become a policeman. Now 60 and set to retire on January 31 as Director General of Home Guards, the former city police commissioner and ATS chief remains one of Mumbai’s most high-profile policemen. Excerpts from an interview with The Indian Express.

You come from a film background, what made you join the police force?

I was a studious child, a favourite of my principal and teachers, I was made the class monitor and would take my job of maintaining decorum in the class very seriously. I grew up reading crime novels and thrillers, they fascinated me. American author Louis L’amour crime fictions were my favourite.

While appearing for my interview during my civil services exam, I wrote ‘IPS’ in all the five options available to the candidate to rank the central services in the order of preference. I remember, Air Chief Marshall (Retd) P C Lal, who was on the interview panel, told me, ‘Son you have made a mistake and written IPS in all the five options.’ I told him it was not a mistake, I would either be a cop or nobody.

Bombay is now Mumbai. The crime scene has witnessed a sea change. What are the changes you have seen?

When I joined the force the stress was more on ‘traditional crimes’ such as robbery, dacoity, housebreaking. The 1980s-90s were dominated by the underworld. The 1993 serial blasts was a watershed for us. When the blasts took place, our initial assessment was that it was the handiwork of the underworld. However, I recall interrogating Dawood Phanse (an agent in charge of landing RDX at Shrivardhan in Raigad). He was the first to reveal that young boys from Mumbai were imparted weapons training in Dubai by underworld criminal Dawood Ibrahim. Pakistan’s ISI had used Dawood to carry out the blasts in India. The blasts also left the underworld divided on communal lines. Urban terrorism was now a reality and the local police had to evolve and equip itself with the rising challenge. Today there is a constant threat of attacks by lone-wolf attackers who are indoctrinated online.

What are your views on Yakub Memon and was he arrested from Nepal or Delhi?

Yakub Memon played an active role in the conspiracy. He had arranged for the tickets for the boys who took training in Dubai. One of the witnesses testified that Memon had carried a bag of explosives and kept it at a friend’s place for safekeeping. He also motivated and radicalised the youth. The arrest of Memon was made by the CBI and I am not privy to where it was made.

What about the Bollywood-underworld nexus and does it still exists?

In the past, there was a nexus. The dons used to even come to give a clap for mahurat shots. Being seen with the dons was considered a status symbol. With big corporates in Bollywood now, those shady elements are as good as over.

You are hailed as the Sherlock Homes of the Mumbai Police. Where does this expertise come from?

Detection is my weakness and interrogating an accused is like playing a game of chess. Like when I first saw Maria Susairaj, I told her, ‘Madam, you are my first suspect.’ My words left her unsettled. The next day she came to visit me along with her brother. While talking to her, I noticed a bruise mark on her left arm, I called my officer to take her for a medical test and we interrogated her. In a few hours, the case was solved. While instinct plays a big role, I would say it’s the eyes that give away. An accused has an alibi in place but he would never be able to make eye contact and that’s where you get your first clue.

Any case you regret not detecting?

I would say the Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case. While ATS was never formally given the investigation in the case, we were parallelly probing it.

What are your takeaways from the 26/11 attack?

November 2008 is another watershed. The conspiracy, planning, training everything took place on foreign soil. When police inspector Ramesh Mahale prepared a 55-page synopsis in Marathi, I sat down late night translating it into English to ensure that there are no errors as I knew the world was watching. The case ended in a conviction and it was a sense of victory for me and my team.

What about allegations levelled by Vinita Kamte who said that you failed to send reinforcements on time?

Unfortunately, the yardstick for measuring one’s contribution in the 26/11 attack was if an officer was injured or he died. It was my bad luck that as I asked my men to assemble at the crime branch to collect their weapons, the then CP, Hasan Gafoor, saw me and ordered me to take charge of the control room. If I could rewind my life, I would go back and try to rescue the three. I understand the emotions of the family members and respect them but I did whatever I could. Had I been killed, I would have been hailed for my efforts. There is a conversation which has been recorded on the wireless where late ATS chief Hemant Karkare is heard telling a senior IPS officer that teams from the crime branch and the Quick Response Team (QRT) had arrived at Cama hospital and they were planning to cordon it.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said that the Commissioner of Police shouldn’t take keen interest in one case. Were you hurt by the comment and do you regret cracking the Sheena Bora case?

The Commissioner of Police is not a showpiece. The job mandates to maintain the law and order of the city, prevent, detect and investigate crime. If I wanted to shield Peter I wouldn’t have cracked the case in the first place. I don’t regret detecting the case. On September 7, a day before I was promoted to DG, state Home Guards, I had interrogated Peter and found discrepancies in his statement and had given Peter 24 hours to come clean but before I could interrogate him again on September 8, my orders had come. While transfer and promotions are the prerogative of the government, I felt bad that they imputed motives to me. Contrary to what is said a month before my promotion I had sought a posting as the DG with either Home Guards or the State Security Corporation as I wanted to take a break from active policing.