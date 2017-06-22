International Yoga Day 2017: Mumbai’s minority institutes hold yoga sessions for students not on fast for Ramzan

Even as many students in the city started their day with a yoga session on Wednesday, some Muslim minority institutes either skipped the International Yoga Day celebrations or asked students to perform basic exercises as they were fasting for the holy month of Ramzan. Some of the institutes conducted yoga sessions for students who were not fasting. With students keeping fast, schools and colleges were worried the physical exertion could lead to dehydration, they said.

Nasheman Urdu School in Bhandup held a morning session only for students who were not fasting. Husnara Khan, principal of the school, said, “We celebrated Yoga Day with a morning session as per government directions. Students not fasting took part.”

Anjuman-i-Islam Girls’ High School at Kurla saw students perform basic yogasanas. “We held a yoga session for students. We ensured that the students perform simple exercises. The students enjoyed the session,” said principal Shabana Sheikh.

Some other minority schools marked the day with full-fledged yoga workshops. National Urdu High School at Kalyan held two sessions for 500 students each. “We appointed an NGO to conduct the workshop. The exercise does not have any negative effect on fasting students. It only teaches students to relax,” said Abdullah Khan, principal. He said the sessions helped schools implement a stress-free education system.

Over 10,000 students of the National Service Scheme wing of Mumbai University started their day with a yoga session at the sports complex in Kalina.

