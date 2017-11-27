Interim open spaces policy: NCP slams civic body for failing to take back plots from trusts, holds protest

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to implement the ‘interim open spaces policy’, the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir slammed the civic body for failing to take back public plots from trusts run by politicians. Alleging violation of the norms, Ahir on Sunday morning led a huge protest outside Prabodhan Krida Bhavan in Goregaon, which is run and maintained by Shiv Sena minister Subhash Desai’s trust.

NCP group leader in BMC and corporator from Ghatkopar, Rakhi Jadhav, said that thousands of residents joined their protest. “These are plots owned by BMC, and have been given to these trusts on a caretaker basis so that common people can avail these facilities. However, these grounds and open spaces are used by the trust for minting money in the names of memberships, while poor cannot afford it. In case of Prabodhan Krida Bhavan, the common people and residents of the area have complained to us that their children are allowed to use the ground only before 9 am and after 6 pm. How can children play during these hours?” asked Jadhav.

Jadhav alleged the Krida Bhavan administration collects membership fees that runs into lakhs. “We have demanded an explanation from Subhash Desai and BMC commissioner, as to why this plot has not been taken back yet.” Meanwhile, Subhash Desai, state industries minister, whose trust maintains a plot in Goregaon, said: “There are no violations nor have we denied public entry to the ground. Instead, we are providing sports facilities to locals at a nominal fee between Rs 20 and Rs 50.” His trust maintains Prabodhan Kridangan in Goregaon.

Since early last year, when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the BMC to take back all 216 plots which had been given out on adoption basis, only 156 have been taken over by the garden department. However, the process of taking them back came to a temporary halt before the BMC elections that were held in February this year.

BMC officials claimed that they have initiated the process of taking back the land again. “The policy doesn’t favour anybody, but the residents. We have already started sending notices to trusts of the reaming 60 plots and it will taken back soon,” said a senior BMC official. The old caretaker policy, before it was stalled in 2007, had let many open spaces slip into the hands of private entities controlled by politicians.

The Shiv Sena and BJP, which are in power at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, had cleared the new policy in the civic improvements committee. They left a backdoor open for the caretaker policy; but had to take a U-turn then under pressure from residents and activists.

However, the Shiv Sena-ruled civic body has managed to once again get the policy in the form of ‘interim open space policy’, which was approved by the civic general body on Thursday. The civic body has now decided to implement the interim policy and lease out open spaces that have been taken back even though the gardens department is yet to take back 60 plots that include those given out on adoption basis to politicians across party lines.

NCP leaders have alleged that the policy was yet another way to favour those politicians who would not have to return the plots. “What is this interim policy, we will continue to oppose it. It is not in favour of residents as publicised by the BMC and the Shiv Sena. It is instead in favour of those politicians who have been controlling prime plots/ open spaces in the city through their trusts,” added Jadhav.

Of the 60 plots, more than 25 are controlled by politicians. Apart from Swatantra Veer Savarkar Udyan in Borivali West and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Kridangan in Kandivali West, which are maintained by the Poisar Gymkhana-led by BJP MP Gopal Shetty, the other known names include the St Xavier grounds in Parel that is being maintained by Mumbai District Football Association chaired by Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray and Prabodhan Krida Bhavan at Goregaon maintained by a trust headed by state industries minister and senior Sena leader Subhash Desai.

