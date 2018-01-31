Inter-faith marriage: Man claims wife’s family forcing her to stay away from him

Iqbal Chaudhary (28) and Reshma, whose families belonged to different communities, got married in July 2017. (Representational image) Iqbal Chaudhary (28) and Reshma, whose families belonged to different communities, got married in July 2017. (Representational image)

The husband of 23-year-old Reshma, who was allegedly kidnapped from Navi Mumbai last year, has said that she was being forced by her family to stay with them and was being prevented from coming back to him. Reshma, however, has sought a week’s extension to return to Mumbai, citing her mother’s worsening health.

“After our marriage, her family had been trying to get her to come back to her house,” Chaudhary said. He had lodged complaints twice at the Mankhurd police station. In December, while the couple was going to a mall, Reshma was allegedly abducted and Chaudhary was assaulted by four men who came in a car, Chaudhary said.

After Chaudhary filed a habeas corpus petition, his wife came to court on January 22 and said she would return to her in-laws within a week. “The week will be over on Monday. However, I received a call from her on Sunday night and she said she wouldn’t be able to come,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary added that he was worried about Reshma’s health as she was pregnant. “On January 22, while we were leaving the court, she told me she is pregnant with our first child. Since that day, we haven’t met. I tried reaching out to her, but her phone is switched off. Her parents’ phone numbers are unreachable, as are her uncles’. On Sunday, when she called me, it was a very short conversation, and from the background noise I could ascertain that she was not alone and that the call was being made under supervision,” he said.

“The court asked why this information (Reshma’s pregnancy) was not presented before. However, it is not a case of abduction anymore, as the woman has clarified that she had gone with her parents on her own. It is now a simple case concerning matrimony, and it is on the woman if she wants to come back to her in-laws or not,” said Sanjeev Punalekar, the lawyer representing the woman’s family.

Chaudhary, however, has raised questions regarding the statement given by the woman in court. He said, “While we were leaving the court premises on January 22, she confided in me that she was threatened to make that statement. I am sure that they are trying to keep us away. Even on the phone call, she told me that they had taken her to various temples without her consent. They are trying to brainwash her.”

According to Chaudhary’s lawyer, Hasnain Kazi, if the woman doesn’t speak to Chaudhary, they will ask the court to intervene. “They were supposed to remain in contact. Why is her phone not on? Their lawyer was supposed to give the active contact number of the woman, but they have not, despite multiple reminders,” he said.

According to Punalekar, the number was switched off because Reshma was allegedly being harassed by media

persons. “Her phone is not even with her and she is worried about her mother. She will come within a week to the court and clarify if she wants to go back to her husband or not,” he said.

The couple had met through social media in 2011. In July 2017, Reshma had converted to Islam and married Chaudhary. They lived in Mankhurd, where Chaudhary worked as an assistant engineer in a private firm, until the day she was abducted from outside a shopping mall in Vashi.

