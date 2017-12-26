Insurance firm ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh to dead farmer’s kin

The insurance company countered the claim, alleging that the complaint was false. The insurance company countered the claim, alleging that the complaint was false.

MORE THAN a year after a farmer died due to snakebite, a district Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed that her family be paid Rs 2 lakh as compensation by the insurance company, which had contested her “farmer” status.

Parvati Chindarkar, a resident of Sindhudurg, lost her life in August 2016 while undergoing treatment after a poisonous snake bit her. Her 45-year-old son Sanjay claimed compensation from an insurance company under the Gopinath Munde Farmers Accident Insurance Scheme. While he was entitled to receive the compensation within two months of his claim, Sanjay approached the Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in October 2016 stating that no decision was taken by the insurance company regarding his claim.

Sanjay submitted before the forum that the insurance company had not verified the documents submitted by him, nor sought any more information, and yet concluded that his mother was not a farmer. He sought compensation of Rs 2 lakh under the scheme and Rs 45,000 towards the mental agony caused to him and costs incurred by him during litigation. Among the documents he submitted were the 7/12 extract, maintained by the revenue department of the state government, which had his mother’s name and documents pertaining to her death in hospital.

The insurance company countered the claim, alleging that the complaint was false. The company claimed that as per the documents submitted before the revenue department, the land mentioned was under someone else’s name and that it was not for farm use. Therefore, the deceased could not be called a farmer and was not entitled for benefit under the scheme, the company argued.

The forum, however, ruled that the 7/12 extract mentioned Parvati’s name. It also took into account an affidavit filed before the tehsildar by the owner of the land in question, stating that Parvati was farming on the land. “The Maharashtra government had formulated a scheme towards insurance in cases of accidental death of farmers to ensure that their kin get financial assistance and do not face destitution. In such a case, the claim by the insurance company that the claimant’s mother is not a farmer or that his claim is false is against natural justice,” the forum said.

It directed that the insurance company pay the claimant Rs 2 lakh towards compensation as entitled in the scheme within 30 days of the order, and Rs 6,000 towards other costs. While the claimant had named agriculture officials at district and taluka level as respondents, the forum said that no orders can be directed against them.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Consumer dispute: Insurance firm wins appeal,claimant falsified evidence