‘Insulted’ before girlfriend, man and aide assault lawyer in Matunga, held

Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 48-year-old lawyer in Matunga. Police said the accused — Aneesh Davre (25) and Sufiyan Jamadar (25) — allegedly attacked advocate Haribhau Babulal Manav, as he had earlier insulted Davre in front of his girlfriend last month, following which she stopped talking to him. The incident took place around 6.45 am on April 13, when Manav had gone for a morning walk. Davre and Jamadar allegedly came on their motorcycle and attacked Manav. “Davra started assaulting the advocate, snatched his gold chain and fled in the motorcycle, in which Jamadar had been waiting,” an officer with Matunga police said.

Following the incident, Manav got an FIR registered under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC. On Wednesday, the duo was arrested after Jamadar was identified on the basis of his motorcycle’s registration number. “Through CCTV footage, we got the bike’s registration number. On Wednesday, Jamadar was picked up from his Wadala residence, following which even Davra was arrested,” said an officer.

During questioning, Davra told the police that a month ago, when he was at Five Gardens in Matunga, along with his girlfriend, Manav insulted him. “A few boys were throwing stones at a tree to get mangoes. As a stone apparently hit a dog, the dog’s owner started abusing them. As Davra intervened, Manav started insulting him. Davra’s girlfriend walked off and since then, she hasn’t been answering his calls. Due to this, he decided to take revenge,” said an officer. The two accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody.

