Inspector’s son found dead: Saw victim leaving party, says witness

A 22-year-old Kandivali resident, who was interrogated following the death of an Inspector’s son, told police that he had seen the deceased leaving the bungalow looking for an auto-rickshaw. He was present at the same party which was also attended by deceased Atharva Shinde, 20, at Royal Palms complex in Goregaon east. Son of Inspector Narendra Shinde, Atharva was found dead inside the complex on Wednesday.

A total of 12 men and women are being questioned at Aarey police station since Wednesday. They were allowed to go home late on Thursday night, after spending over 24 hours at the police station. Some of them were again summoned on Friday for further questioning.

Among them, the Kandivali resident said he had reached bungalow No. 212 at Royal Palms around 1 am on Tuesday. The man, who is studying in Kandivali, said that at the party, he only knew the girl whose 18th birthday was being celebrated and her siblings. “I was invited by the girl’s younger brother. The party started several hours before I had reached the bungalow and I saw at least 12 people there,” he said. “I saw Atharva and his girlfriend leaving the bungalow early on Tuesday morning,” he added.

The man claimed that Atharva and his girlfriend left after a fight had broken out between two men. “One person asked another for a cigarette, but was refused. They then began to fight,” he said, adding that he too decided to leave. According to the man, he was unable to find an open exit to get out of the gated complex. So, he climbed atop a gate, leading to the main road, to find an auto or taxi. During this time he also saw Atharva’s girlfriend, who had left a while ago, return.

“The caretaker of the bungalow kept telling me to come down and go back to the bungalow but I refused. I told him to contact my father and request him to pick me up,” he said. The man’s father, however, ordered the caretaker to put his son in an auto and send him home. He added that he was able to make his way back home safely.

The man added that he had later heard from friends that Atharva had scaled a wall to go to the main road to find an auto. However, after being unable to find any transport, he collapsed in exhaustion. The man also claimed that he and several other men had been beaten up by the police while in custody at Aarey police station. However, Vinaykumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XII, denied the claims of assault in police custody.

Meanwhile, the police have retrieved footage from eight CCTV cameras mounted inside the bungalow complex and on buildings that Atharva walked past. A police officer, who is part of the investigation, said that four of those cameras show Atharva walking on the main road attempting to find an auto to reach home.

