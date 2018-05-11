Mumbai Police inspector’s son died of chest trauma: post-mortem report

The body of Atharva Shinde was found at Royal Palms complex in Goregaon east on Wednesday. (Amit Chakravarty) The body of Atharva Shinde was found at Royal Palms complex in Goregaon east on Wednesday. (Amit Chakravarty)

A day after a police inspector’s son was found murdered inside the Royal Palms complex in Goregaon east, the police on Thursday questioned 12 people, who were present at the party he had attended. Nine men and three women are currently being questioned at Aarey police station as investigation into the death of 20-year-old Atharva Shinde continues.

Atharva, the son of police inspector Narendra Shinde who is posted in the Economic Offences Wing, was found dead on Wednesday morning inside the residential complex, where he had gone to attend a birthday party on Monday night. The police said 20 people had attended the party at bungalow No. 212 at Royal Palms. The bungalow is located deep inside Royal Palms, one among a row of red walled villas.

A person who stays in a bungalow in the same area said she knew that a party had taken place on Monday night, but had not seen or heard anything unusual. According to police, the bungalow had been rented for a day for the birthday of a young woman, who is also among those being questioned by the police. The owner of the bungalow lives abroad, the police added. The caretaker and three staff members are being questioned by the police in order to understand what happened in the bungalow that led to Atharva’s death.

On Thursday, the police also received a report of the post-mortem examination, conducted at Siddharth Hospital. The police said Atharva died due to chest trauma. According to the hospital, he had also sustained a head injury. Samples like hair, nail, internal organs and blood have been preserved for forensic analysis at the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory, while tests will also to be conducted to check alcohol content in the body.

However, even as the police registered a case of murder on Wednesday, no arrests have been made so far.

Family members of those being questioned were anxious. “If someone gets killed during a wedding, do you detain everyone who attended it? I do not understand what evidence the police has got,” said the uncle of one of the detainees.

Advocate Abbas Kazmi, who represented one of the men, gave a written representation to the police on Thursday claiming that the man had been in police custody for more than 24 hours. “I have written to the police saying that they should either arrest my client if they have any evidence against him or to release him if they don’t,” he said. Kazmi said that his client is supposed to fly to Canada for his studies on Friday, but there is no assurance from the police about his release.

The youngster’s father claimed that his son had done no wrong. “My son has told me that he did not consume any alcohol or other substance at the party. He had only gone there to wish his friend on her birthday. He told me that he saw a fight breaking out between Atharva and another boy but was not part of it,” he claimed.

The father of another man said he had received a phone call on Tuesday morning. “The caller said my son had climbed on top of a tall gate and might fall off. The caller urged me to come and fetch him home,” he said, adding that he in turn instructed the caller to put his son in an auto and send him home.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App