Injured, ill animals find medical aid through samaritans

Four dogs, a cat, a goat and a rabbit were admitted to Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit hospital on Tuesday. Express Four dogs, a cat, a goat and a rabbit were admitted to Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit hospital on Tuesday. Express

As the people of Mumbai extended a helping hand to those stranded in the rain, their furry friends were not forgotten. Four dogs, a cat, a goat and a rabbit were admitted to Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit hospital located in low-lying Parel area, following heavy rains on Tuesday. The animals admitted were treated for dehydration, accident injury, infection and diarrhoea.

“Travelling 15 km in heavy rain on Tuesday evening, a student of Tata Institute of Social Sciences Divyansh Dua brought an ailing dog to the Parel hospital for admission in the distemper ward. Distemper is an infectious disease that leads to diarrhoea, vomiting and sneezing in dogs.”

“We found her in our campus. By her look we knew she was unwell. We first took her in an auto to IDA hospital in Govandi but they did not have a special ward for distemper so we had to go all the way to Parel,” the 22-year-old said.

Dua booked a cab in evening from Govandi with a friend, passing through waterlogged roads. In Parel, after admitting the dog, the two had to walk for 2 km to find a taxi. Dua reached home drenched by night.

Like him, Charmi Pasad, who works in Dadar, found a bleeding cat on Tulsi Pipe road at 8.30 pm, when central Mumbai had started to flood. “Several passers-by tried to lift the cat, but it was scared and bleeding. Finally I had to go to a hospital to get an ambulance,” she said.

By 10 pm, when the island city recorded over 300 mm of rainfall, Pasad (30) managed to get an ambulance to Dadar to ferry the cat to the hospital. The Matunga resident then left for home amidst heavy traffic. The Dinshaw Petit hospital has about 450 animals admitted, 70 per cent of them stray population and most with accident injuries.

“In the coming hours, we expect more animals to be brought since rains have subsided and transportation will be better,” said Lt Col J C Khanna, in-charge of the hospital. The leafy hospital premises saw lesser animals in its out-patient department on Wednesday due to rains, barring few brought for emergency cases. Temporary sheds have been erected to house the rising admissions in monsoon.

At least 150 dogs have been chained under sheds with tarpauline sheets or in corridors to compensate for lack of space. On Wednesday, Thane resident Jayan Nair brought a dog from Vartak Nagar after it injured its leg and started bleeding. “Since this is the only big hospital, I had to travel,” he said.

According to hospital staff, admissions rise by 15-20 per cent as cases of stray animals meeting with accidents are higher during monsoon. With rainfall as heavy as that on Wednesday, birds are suffering from dehydration due to constant flying, while dogs and cats are suffering from fever, diarrhoea and infection.

On Tuesday night, the lush green hospital witnessed uprooting of five decade-old trees. BMC fire brigade was called early Wednesday morning to clear the pathway that leads to the hospital. “The boundary wall was broken and our tiled roof of the office building was damaged due to tree fall,” superintendent Khanna said.

Several NGOs had pitched in with their ambulance services to bring injured animals. In Colaba, at 4 pm on Tuesday, Shruti Shroff found an injured dog outside her ground floor flat. “… We started calling the vet we knew,” she said.

The stray dog had developed maggots due to an old infection. To save its life, at least five people got involved. Welfare of Stray Dogs volunteer Omprakash first reached their Colaba flat to treat the dog for two hours.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App