Initiative to mark International Women’s Day: Now, Woman ticket inspectors in long haul trains in Mumbai

Good to be part of the new trend, says Neeru Wadhava Good to be part of the new trend, says Neeru Wadhava

NEERU WADHAVA, Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector on Western Railway, will break the glass ceiling as she is poised to be one of the first woman ticket-checkers to be deputed on long haul trains by the Western Railway.

Western Railway has chosen March 8, the International Women’s Day, to start the initiative when 20 senior female ticket checking staff will be featured in various long distance trains.

Watch What Else is Making News



Till now, woman ticket- checkers were being deployed by only Central Railway on certain select trains operating between Mumbai and Pune. Their numbers and the routes on which they would operate were, however, limited as many women expressed fear regarding longer working hours and the journey time. As of now, the majority of woman ticket inspectors are deployed to supervise woman commuters travelling ticketless at platforms and in the ladies’ compartments in the suburban section.

“Two female ticket checkers along with woman staff from Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be employed on the 12935/12936 intercity express scheduled for a journey between Mumbai Central and Surat with a return in the evening. They will man four coaches in all,” a senior Western Railway official said.

“It is good to be part of something new and to start a trend. We are lucky to have been chosen out of so many to initiate something difficult but completely new. I did not fear when I was offered this because it comes with a challenge,” said Neeru.

Officials said for now care was being taken to ensure that the women were not deployed on very long routes. “Care will be taken to ensure their working hours are not majorly during nights nor are they offered trains covering longer journey, to ensure safety,” said an official. They will be assisted by the RPF in case of emergencies. While many of them said they were excited to take up this new opportunity on a day like Women’s Day, many sounded apprehensive too.

“There are apprehensions of how the commuters will behave, and how we will handle commuters especially gents if they act difficult. It is surely going to be a novel experience. As part of my duty, I am ready to face any problem that comes,” said Radha Iyer, who will accompany Neeru.