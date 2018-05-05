Infrastructure projects: Priority will be to not inconvenience people, says MMRDA commissioner

Terming it an “exciting period for the MMRDA”, R A Rajeev said: “It is the biggest challenge and the best phase in my career.” Terming it an “exciting period for the MMRDA”, R A Rajeev said: “It is the biggest challenge and the best phase in my career.”

After taking charge as the Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), R A Rajeev said on Friday that his top priority will be to ensure minimum inconvenience to the people during construction of infrastructure projects in the city. “It will be my top priority to ensure that there should be least inconvenience cause to the public with regards to traffic and noise pollution wherever we are executing projects. I will be in touch with the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, to co-ordinate traffic,” Rajeev, who took charge on Wednesday, said.

A 1987 batch IAS, Rajeev was earlier the Chairman of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). Speaking about a balance between development and environment, he said: “Both environment and development are important for the city. But environment can wait for a while till we get developed. These projects might have certain consequences during the time of construction. But most would be beneficial for the environment in the long term. These projects have already been delayed for many years and now is the time to execute them. We are improving infrastructure to improve human lives.”

Asked about delays in certain projects, he said: “I will use my experience to reduce processes for clearances and try to minimise the delays.” Terming it an “exciting period for the MMRDA”, he said: “It is the biggest challenge and the best phase in my career.”

