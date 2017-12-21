Industrial units in Taloja allege harassment over pollution, MPCB officials deny charge

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Citing alleged harassment by local politicians and officials of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Taloja Manufacturers Association (TMA) has claimed that some industrial units in the Taloja Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will soon initiate expansion of their facilities in other states. Office-bearers of the TMA claimed that harassment of the industrial units in Taloja MIDC began after Panvel civic body was formed in October last year. “Since then, pollution in Taloja MIDC has become a talking point. We were surprised how pollution suddenly became an issue,” said a member of the TMA.

The member added that the Taloja MIDC, set up in 1972, has 936 industrial units. “It is an old MIDC and we have never faced such issues in the past. We do admit that there are few industries that are not following the norms and are causing pollution. But what has shocked the owners of industrial units is that they are being closed down without enough time being given to comply with the norms of the MPCB,” the member said claiming that seven industrial units have closed down in the past few months.

Another member said some of the industrial units are planning to set up plants in Gujarat or other states, instead of setting them up in Taloja MIDC. “Some of the local politicians with vested interests are in connivance with the pollution control officials to harass the industries. If the businesses start getting affected, then manufacturers have no other option but look for other options (places),” said the member adding that the control over the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) is also another reason behind the harassment.

“We are ready to cooperate with government agencies for taking corrective measures to control pollution. But we expect that sufficient time should be given to us for it,” said Sandeep Dongre, the president of TMA.

Officials from the MPCB have refuted the allegations of harassment stating that the action is being taken as per the norms. “The industrial units are expected to control pollution and we give them directions during our random and monthly inspections. Before taking closure action, we give them all possible chances to ensure the principle of natural justice. So, all claims of harassment are false and we expect the industries to control the pollution,” said Dr Harshwardhan, the regional officer of MPCB for Navi Mumbai.

