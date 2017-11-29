Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani’s allegations against Peter ‘under emotional distress’

Indrani Mukherjee (File) Indrani Mukherjee (File)

The defence advocate for Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case on Tuesday claimed that she had made allegations against her husband and co-accused Peter under “emotional distress”. Advocate Sudeep Pasbola told the court that the application Indrani made on November 15 was handwritten by her and made directly. He, however, said the prayer seeking Peter’s Call Data Records was “relevant”.

Indrani, in her plea, had claimed that Peter “may have conspired and abducted” her daughter Sheena. She had claimed that he “manipulated circumstances” to frame her. She had sought for Peter’s CDRs to be presented before the court claiming that they may reveal that other persons are behind Sheena’s disappearance.

Peter submitted to the court on Monday that she had made the plea to malign his reputation and mislead the court.

Pasbola told the court on Tuesday: “This court may not go by the application but the essence of the application. She (Indrani) has been under strain, some words may have been written in the application coming out of emotional distress. I am not subscribing to the allegations. But, if the evidence is in existence somewhere, it should be brought before the court.”

The CBI special prosecutor, Bharat Badami, submitted that the plea be decided on merit and depending on the availability of the CDRs. Indrani has sought Peter’s CDRs from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2012, — the year Sheena was allegedly killed — and from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2015, — the year Indrani and Peter were arrested. The court will decide on the plea on December 5.

