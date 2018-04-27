Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Indrani Mukherjea’s ex-secretary: Was unaware of word ‘forgery’ until my arrest

On Thursday, when questioned about her signatures during cross-examination by Indrani’s advocate Sudeep Pasbola, Kajal Sharma told the court that in 2012, she did not think that what she had done was wrong and hence, had not approached the police.

| Mumbai | Published: April 27, 2018 3:31:15 am
Indrani Mukerjea, Indrani Mukerjea health, Sheena Bora case, Sheena Bora murder case, Mumbai police, mumbai news, indian express news Indrani, a prime accused in the April 2012 murder of her 24-year-old daughter Sheena Bora, has been in jail since 2015. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)
Kajal Sharma, the former secretary of Indrani Mukerjea, on Thursday told the court hearing the Sheena Bora murder case that she learnt the word “forgery” for the first time after Indrani’s arrest in August 2015.

Indrani, a prime accused in the April 2012 murder of her 24-year-old daughter Sheena Bora, has been in jail since 2015. The CBI, which is probing the case, has claimed that after the murder, Indrani had made Sharma sign as Sheena on a resignation letter and on the cancellation of the rent lease sent to the deceased’s employer and landlord, respectively, in 2012.

Sharma, while deposing, had claimed she signed as Sheena under pressure from Indrani and that she was told that it was urgent since Sheena was in the US at that time. Along with murder, criminal conspiracy and other charges, the CBI has also booked Indrani for forgery.

On Thursday, when questioned about her signatures during cross-examination by Indrani’s advocate Sudeep Pasbola, Sharma told the court that in 2012, she did not think that what she had done was wrong and hence, had not approached the police. She added that after Indrani’s arrest in August 2015, she immediately went to the police and showed them the emails that Indrani had sent her of the documents she wanted Sheena’s signatures on.

