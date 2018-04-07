Indrani Mukherjea rushed to hospital, admitted in cardiac unit

Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is lodged in Byculla women’s jail in Mumbai. (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar/File) Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is lodged in Byculla women’s jail in Mumbai. (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, was admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai late on Friday night after complaining of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing, confirmed DCP Virendra Mishra.

According to a senior doctor at the hospital, she was brought in at 11.15 pm in a drowsy state. She underwent blood tests and a physical examination before being admitted to the cardiac intensive care unit. Her stomach wash has been sent for analysis, the police added.

Mukerjea, the co-founder of INX media, is currently lodged in Byculla women’s jail. She was present in court on Friday afternoon before a Special CBI court hearing the case. She was taken back to jail at around 5 pm. Mukerjea complained of difficulty in breathing around 10.30 pm and was taken to the hospital by prison authorities, an official said.

