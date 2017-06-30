Byculla jail inmate’s death: Indrani Mukerjea submits complaint about ‘assault’ by jail officials

Indrani Mukerjea being taken to JJ Hospital for a medical check-up. Ganesh Shirsekar Indrani Mukerjea being taken to JJ Hospital for a medical check-up. Ganesh Shirsekar

Murder accused media executive Indrani Mukerjea submitted a complaint to the police on Thursday, alleging that she was assaulted by jail guards during last week’s riot inside Byculla women’s prison.

Mukerjea, in jail since 2015 for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, submitted a three-page application to the Nagpada police station through her lawyer on Thursday.

According to the police, Mukerjea has accused the jail’s superintendent of lathicharge and threatening her with sexual assault if she spoke out against the alleged murder of inmate Manjula Shetye.

“We will record her statement and and decide whether the offence is congnisable or non-cognisable,” said Sanjay Baswat, senior inspector, Nagpada police station.

On Wednesday, Mukerjea told the CBI court that she had witnessed part of the alleged assault on Shetye by jail guards. She also told the court that after the six jail guards were booked for murder, she wanted to record her statement as a witness, and hence was threatened.

Mukerjea told the court that on Saturday, after news of Shetye’s death broke in jail, the lights were switched off and the superintendent and male guards lathi-charged the women prisoners, adding that she was hit on the head, arms and legs. In her application to the police, Mukerjea has alleged that the superintendent threatened to “do to her what the guards had done to Shetye”.

The court on Wednesday directed that Mukerjea be taken to JJ Hospital for a medical examination, where doctors said she had bruises on her elbows, knees and one hand.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police crime branch, probing the case of murder against the six guards of Byculla jail for allegedly beating Shetye to death, has sent the DVR that records CCTV footage inside the prison to the forensic science laboratory. Soon after the incident, it had come to light that the

CCTV camera and the DVR had also been thrown in a fire started by inmates inside the prison.

An FSL official said, “Even if the DVR is damaged, we will check the condition of the hard disk inside the DVR. There are softwares to retrieve data from hard disks.”

A senior crime branch officer said that unit 3 has been handed the probe in the case, which is being led by a woman officer. “Investigations are at a preliminary stage. We will wait for the FSL report and a detailed post-mortem report for more clarity.”

