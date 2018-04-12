Indrani Mukerjea health: Jail authorities seek information from Peter Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna

Indrani Mukerjea was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. (Express Photo- Ganesh Shirsekar) Indrani Mukerjea was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. (Express Photo- Ganesh Shirsekar)

JAIL AUTHORITIES have sought information from Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna, co-accused of Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case, on what she may have eaten on the court premises or during the journey to and from the court on Friday, the day she was hospitalised. Indrani was discharged from JJ Hospital on Wednesday.

Special Judge J C Jagdale also told Peter and Khanna in court not to accept foodstuff from any outsider when they come for their court hearings. The judge called the two in the witness box after they were produced before the court on Wednesday afternoon for the deposition of prosecution witness number 3. The two were told that they should not eat anything in the court corridor and not accept food without the court’s permission. The court also directed the policemen escorting the accused to be careful of whom the accused talk to and what they are given to eat.

Indrani was taken to JJ Hospital late on Friday night, when she complained that she was feeling weak and dizzy. Since she was brought to the Mumbai city civil and sessions court on Friday afternoon for her trial and was taken back to Byculla women’s prison in the evening, jail authorities have sought information from her two co-accused, who were present with her for those few hours. An internal inquiry is underway by the prison authorities regarding

Indrani’s illness.

While Indrani is lodged in Byculla women’s prison, her husband Peter and ex-husband Khanna, are lodged in Arthur Road jail. The three travel together to the court situated in Kala Ghoda in a police van. On Friday, too, the three were taken back to their respective jails together after the court hearing. The jail authorities have, therefore, sought to know about Indrani’s food intake on the day, sources said.

Relatives of Khanna and Peter usually bring them food during their court hearings. The accused are usually given food in court premises after the permission from the judge is sought. On Wednesday, after permission was sought Khanna’s advocate, Shreyansh Mithare, sought permission from the court, lunch was given to Khanna and Peter.

On Wednesday, on an application filed by Indrani’s advocates, Sudeep Pasbola and Gunjan Mangla, the court adjourned the deposition of the third witness to Thursday. A report was also submitted by Nagpada police to the court on the incident related to Indrani’s health.

