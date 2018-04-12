Indrani Mukerjea health: Illness not due to drug overdose – Forensic report

Sources in the Maharashtra Prisons told The Indian Express that it will rely on Mukherjea’s discharge report submitted by JJ Hospital for it’s enquiry. (Express Photo- Ganesh Shirsekar) Sources in the Maharashtra Prisons told The Indian Express that it will rely on Mukherjea’s discharge report submitted by JJ Hospital for it’s enquiry. (Express Photo- Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Kalina forensic science laboratory (FSL) has ruled out drug overdose as the reason behind Indrani Mukherjea’s illness. The agency has submitted it’s report on Wednesday to the Prisons Department, which will now forward it to the state-run JJ Hospital, where Mukerjea was treated.

Sources in the Maharashtra Prisons told The Indian Express that it will rely on Mukherjea’s discharge report submitted by JJ Hospital for it’s enquiry. “Even though the Kalina FSL has ruled out drug overdose as the reason behind Indrani’s illness, we will wait for JJ Hospital’s discharge report, which will form the basis of our enquiry,” said an official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Sources added that the doctors at the hospital are likely to go with the findings of the Hinduja Hospital, which had concluded it to be a case of drug overdose. Even in 2015, the FSL and Hinduja Hospital had given contradictory opinions on Mukherjea’s illness. However, at that time the Prisons Department had gone by the FSL report.

Meanwhile, statements of jail staff and those on escort duty were recorded on Wednesday. “Statements of 18 including four escorts from the Local Arms Division, who were assigned to escort Indrani on Friday to the Special CBI court, were recorded on Wednesday. Indrani’s statement will be recorded in the next few days once she is in a better position to narrate exactly what had happened,” the official added.

According to doctors treating Indrani Mukerjea at JJ Hospital, she was evaluated twice on Tuesday and later in morning on Wednesday before her discharge was finalised. During her hospital stay, she underwent three psychiatric counseling sessions.

“But nothing significant came out of the counseling. When she left, she was able to take feeds on her own, was communicating properly and could walk on her own,” a senior doctor said. Mukherjea’s chest X-ray showed the pneumonia infection she had contracted has resolved. “Her medical parameters are normal. The problem of weakness and pneumonia has been treated,” said medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App