Follow Us:
Saturday, June 02, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Indrani Mukerjea admitted in hospital after complaining of chest pain

Indrani Mukerjea admitted in hospital after complaining of chest pain

Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, was admitted in JJ Hospital in Mumbai late on Friday night after complaining of chest pain. Her condition is currently stable.

| New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2018 8:16:34 am
Indrani Mukerjea admitted in hospital after complaining of chest pain Indrani Mukerjea has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain. She will undergo tests today. (Express Photo/Deepak Joshi/File)

Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, was admitted in JJ Hospital in Mumbai late on Friday night after complaining of chest pain. Her condition is currently stable. She is expected to undergo tests later today, including an x-ray scan. Mukerjea is currently lodged in Byculla women’s jail.

Mukerjea, the co-founder of INX media, was admitted in hospital earlier this year as well, after complaining of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing. In early April, she was rushed to hospital in a drowsy state, where she underwent blood tests and a physical examination before being admitted to the cardiac intensive care unit.

Inputs from ENS, Mumbai

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now