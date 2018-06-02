Indrani Mukerjea admitted in hospital after complaining of chest pain

Indrani Mukerjea has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain. She will undergo tests today. (Express Photo/Deepak Joshi/File) Indrani Mukerjea has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain. She will undergo tests today. (Express Photo/Deepak Joshi/File)

Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, was admitted in JJ Hospital in Mumbai late on Friday night after complaining of chest pain. Her condition is currently stable. She is expected to undergo tests later today, including an x-ray scan. Mukerjea is currently lodged in Byculla women’s jail.

Mukerjea, the co-founder of INX media, was admitted in hospital earlier this year as well, after complaining of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing. In early April, she was rushed to hospital in a drowsy state, where she underwent blood tests and a physical examination before being admitted to the cardiac intensive care unit.

Indrani Mukerjea admitted in JJ Hospital late on Friday night with chest pain. According to doctors she is stable and will require few tests today @IndianExpress — Tabassum (@tabassum_b) June 2, 2018

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd