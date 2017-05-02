Increased body age denotes ageing…due to unhealthy diet, says research on lifestyle of Punjabi and Gujarati youth

A study was conducted recently to see the effects of lifestyle habits on biological age in youngsters belonging to Gujarati and Punjabi communities.

A total of 50 males and 50 females each from both the communities belonging to a high socioeconomic group, either working or studying, were selected for data collection for the study titled Effects of Lifestyle Habits on Biological Age, of 20-25 Years of Age in Gujarati and Punjabi Communities in Mumbai City.

The study compared the body composition parameters of the Gujarati and Punjabi subjects separately with the ideal values as mentioned in the World Health Organization (WHO) standards for these parameters.

The study showed that none of the parameters were near to the ideal values in both the communities. The abnormalities seen were more in the Gujarati subjects than the Punjabi subjects. The fat mass was seen to be much more than the ideal value of 25. The fat mass of the Gujarati subjects was 31 and that of Punjabi respondents was 28.73.

Owing to such abnormal values, the body age of the subjects was seen to be much higher than their actual age. The increased body age denoted that the subjects were aging and showing signs of degeneration quite early in life.

This also indicated that the risk of degenerative diseases was high in these subjects from both the communities. Abnormal body composition was seen due to unhealthy dietary practices such as increased consumption of carbohydrates, fat and sodium and decreased consumption of protein, water and calcium etc.

Both communities significantly correlated with consumption of junk food and body composition, the report said.“The body composition and anthropometric parameters were not appropriate and very much abnormally distributed in both the communities. The biological age was observed quite higher than chronological age. Hence, it concludes that based on these results and cited references both the communities were at equal risk of metabolic and degenerative diseases,” said the report published in the Indian Journal of Applied Research.

