Incident took place in 2013: Two sentenced to 5-year jail for assaulting customers over Rupee 1

A SESSIONS court sentenced two men to five years imprisonment for assaulting two customers over one rupee. Wasim Khan and Ramsing Thakur were convicted last week for the incident that took place in 2013.

The court acquitted the third accused, Aslam Khan, of all charges including attempt to murder.

According to the prosecution, on March 17, 2013, two men working on a garbage disposal vehicle went to a pan stall outside Andheri railway station to buy a cigarette. Wasim, the owner of the stall, told them that they had paid a rupee less. They got into an argument after which Wasim allegedly abused them. The men began walking towards their vehicle, when Wasim and Thakur, the owner of a lemon juice stall nearby, followed them and assaulted them with a knife.

After the victims managed to escape, they filed an FIR against the accused at D N Nagar police station. The police registered an offence, including under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The sessions court ruled that while the charge under Section 307 could not be proved, there was enough evidence to prove their guilt under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of IPC.

