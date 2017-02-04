In this Sena bastion, real battle is for green lungs

Mumbai plans to conserve it’s mangrove density. (File) Mumbai plans to conserve it’s mangrove density. (File)

With the space-starved commercial capital planning to tap the no-development zones (NDZs) for social housing, large swathes of pristine land in this region of the city are set to be unlocked for construction activity.

While town planners and construction industry giants say that the measure will boost the city’s overall developable land bank and ease congestion levels, conservationists and environmental activists fear that the city’s green lungs would be eroded further.

These varying points of view are perhaps the most relevant in this belt, which includes parts in Borivli and Dahisar. Seen as an entry point to the city, the region is home to a dense mangrove cover near the Linking Road on the western side. Besides this, a portion of the ecologically rich Sanjay Gandhi National Park also falls in this region. In fact, the R North municipal ward, which was formed just about a decade and a half ago, also accounts for the biggest undeveloped greenfield land bank in the western suburbs.

“Land sharks are eyeing pristine land in this region. The dense mangrove belts in the region are being destroyed in an organised manner. There have been several complaints in respect of encroachments in areas such as Dahisar’s Ganpat Patil Nagar, but the local elected representatives and administrators have largely turned a blind eye to the nexus,” said environmental activist Reggie Abraham.

Abraham — who is also the non-officio member of a High Court-appointed monitoring committee for mangrove conservation in the city — further alleged that some of the local politicos themselves were “hand in glove” with the land mafia. Requesting anonymity, a senior civic official admitted that the complaints of mangrove destruction are rampant in the region.

Abraham voiced concern that with the city’s new development plan proposing to unlock the NDZs, the “ecological wealth” of the region had come under further threat. A local citizen’s movement for preservation of mangroves has been gaining ground in the region, but it is yet to overcome the illegal reclamation menace. Sensing the growing unrest among the greens, politicians, in the build-up to the elections, have begun wooing them. “We have proposed a nature trail and a boardwalk for the mangrove cover near Ganpat Patil Nagar,” said BJP’s MLA Manisha Chaudhary.

But the local building voter remains unconvinced. “The plan for a boardwalk has been under consideration for years now. On the other hand, the destruction of mangroves continues,” said Roy Travasso, who is a resident of a residential society on the Linking Road in Dahisar. “We have already floated bids for the work,” argued Chaudhary.

It is only ironical that hutment dwellers residing in colonies that have sprung up after the contentious reclamation of mangroves in Ganpat Patil Nagar hold a similar viewpoint for the elected representatives. “I have now been residing here for 16 years. But the threat of demolition continues to prevail. Politicians from various parties dole out big promises of providing the basic amenities in these colonies come elections, but these promises are not fulfilled. There is no assured water supply or electricity for my hutment,” said Kaliprasad Sahani, a native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, who claims to have come to Mumbai in 2000 for making ends meet.

A rickshaw driver by profession, Sahani says that in the run-up to the upcoming election too, sitting Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, whose wife is in the election fray this time, has promised piped water supply to some of the unserviced slum colonies. Chaudhary, too, announces that she has been striving to “improve water and sewerage supply to the region”.

Senior Congress corporator Sheetal Mhatre too has put her money on cornering the region’s slum vote for being re-elected.

BJP’s Harish Chheda, an architect-turned-builder by profession, who is in the fray as the party’s candidate from ward no 8., is promising “planned development of low-cost housing” on NDZs in his agenda. He will be squaring against Shiv Sena’s Dipa Patil and Congress’s Laukik Sutrale. Former Mumbai Mayor Shubha Raul is the sitting corporator from the ward. But she has decided not to contest this time.

Redevelopment of middle-class residential colonies and townships is another burning issue in this region. About 70 per cent of the buildings in the region lack occupation certificate. In most cases, the title of the plot has also not been conveyed to the societies posing hurdles in their rejuvenation. While the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India developed a mega residential township on the western side in the seventies, it has not parted with the land. While the township — designed by the legendary architect (late) Charles Correa — has the most idyllic settings, not much value has since been added to the region, complained Bimal Vora, a local resident. “The LIC is yet to hand over the internal roads in the township to the civic body,” he added. Restrictions on construction activity within 500 metres of the Mandapeshwar caves too have impeded redevelopment of some existing societies, a local real estate agent said. There are curbs on redevelopment on the area abutting the Sanjay Gandhi National Park too.

Politically, the Shiv Sena has held a sway over the region. In the outgoing civic body, five out of the seven corporators from the region hailed from the party. The voter demographic in most wards, which have a large Marathi-speaking population, has helped the party. But this time there are reports of internal rumblings on several seats, which the other parties are keen to exploit. Sensing an opportunity to dent a Shiv Sena bastion, the BJP has been wooing the Gaothan and Koliwadas in the region. Inadequate health facilities and difficulties in commuting are the other common complaints of citizens.