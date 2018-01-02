In the aftermath of Pune clashes, Dalits call for ‘Rasta Rokho’ in Mumbai

Groups stall train services at Chembur station on Tuesday (Express Photo) Groups stall train services at Chembur station on Tuesday (Express Photo)

A rasta rokho andholan has been called in Mumbai, following clashes between two Dalit and Maratha groups in Bhima Koregaon near Pune. Many parts of Mumbai were affected today, after Dalits sought action against those involved in the clashes the previous day, which resulted in the death of at least one person. Several people were injured in the incident.

A shopkeeper in Mulund claimed he was approached by an RPI activist last night, and asked to down his shutters. He added that he was one of many shopkeepers to return this morning to reopen, but decided against it fearing damages. They will return later in the day, he added.

Trains service were briefly affected at Chembur station today, after protesters blocked the tracks, but later resumed.

“There are groups of 100 people at Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Ramabai Ambedkar nagar in Vikhroli and Nehru nagar in Kurla attempting a rasta rokho. We have managed to avoid it so far,” Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Lakhmi Gautam said.

