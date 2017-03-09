In separate cases, Mumbai police seize Rs 1.97 crore in demonetised notes

Representational image. Representational image.

In two separate incidents, the Thane police seized demonetised currency notes totalling Rs 1.97 crore and detained two people. In the first case, the Thane police received a tip-off that banned currency was being transported in a four-wheeler in Hiranandani meadows area of Thane. The police searched the vehicle and found over Rs 1 crore in old currency.

In the second incident, the police found Rs 97 lakh in the Reti Bunder area of Thane. Both cases have been referred to the Income Tax department for further investigation, officers said.