In Mumbai for treatment of cancer, Mizo families look forward to weekend break

“They are fun-loving people,” says medical social worker John Pullanthra as a group of Mizo patients crowd around him in the Tata Memorial hospital on Tuesday, medical case papers in their hands as they smile, nodding in unison. Each Sunday when the hospital’s out-patient services are shut, Mizo patients and their families set out to discover Mumbai, a city far more “crowded and fascinating” than their calm, hilly state. Despite Mumbai’s street shopping unlike any in Aizawl, the patients and their kin have learnt to navigate through the crowded bylanes of Crawford market, memorised favourite shops in Bandra’s Hill Road and can spend an entire day at Colaba Causeway “only to shop”.

“We speak little English and most people here talk in Marathi. But shopping has no language,” laughs Laltlankima, whose wife Maro Zami is undergoing breast cancer treatment. This is the couple’s fourth visit to Mumbai for treatment. In her last diagnosis, Zami’s cancer had spread to the colon region. But the couple choose to relax on weekends to distract themselves from the disease and the treatment, and when Zami feels fine, she joins a group of patients and their families to tour the city — their favourite landmarks the Gateway of India, Juhu beach, Marine Drive and Elephanta Caves. “We are used to the crowd,” Laltlankima, aged 63, says. Crawford has become his favourite market to buy shirts, pants and socks.

In Bhoiwada’s Mizoram House, where 60-70 patients and accompanying relatives stay, a welfare committee formed amongst the patients takes it up on themselves to plan weekend outings for everyone. Those not bed-ridden dress up every Sunday to visit the church in Dadar or Bandra. “Cancer is a difficult disease. But weekend sightseeing always takes their mind off the treatment,” says Pullanthra, who has been appointed by the Mizoram government to aid patients. He adds that singing has become a means for Mizo patients to bear the effects of chemotherapy. Every night, they sing hymns at 8 pm after dinner.

Lapuii Sailo, 53, has been shutting between Mumbai and Aizawl for a year and half for treatment of her husband’s esophageal cancer. However, Sailo dresses up in her Sunday best and visits Bandra’s bustling Hill Road and Linking Road to street shop. “I don’t enjoy the food here but we all do visit Presbyterian church every weekend,” she smiles. “A guitar and drum is must for us,” she adds. Every night all patients collect to sing hymns as one of them strums the guitar strings.

At 69, retired college principal Lalhmangaih loves to visit Elephanta Caves. His wife, aged 71, only joins in the city tours. “This is a new city, we like to stay together in groups and tour around. It is easier,” he adds. So far, he has visited Juhu beach, Hanging Garden and Elephanta Caves with other patients. Lilly Nath says these weekend outings are a means to mingle with the city. Visiting Mumbai regularly since 2015 for her mother’s esophageal cancer, Nath says her mother is too weak to move around. “But other patients who can walk love walking on the beach in evenings. The entire week is spent waiting in queues inside the hospital. Sunday is the only day when we live our lives,” said Nath.

